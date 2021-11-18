Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.76 million to $28.80 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.14 million, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $110.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $369.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

