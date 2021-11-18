Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $64.80

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.