Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $31.53

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

