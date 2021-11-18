Analysts Set Expectations for POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

