Analysts Set Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) PT at $220.00

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRYYF shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NRYYF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

