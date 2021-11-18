Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $35.50

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WW International by 661.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

