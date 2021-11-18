Analyzing Eltek (ELTK) & Its Competitors

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is one of 16 public companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eltek to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Eltek and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eltek
|$36.71 million
|$2.61 million
|10.15
|Eltek Competitors
|$4.81 billion
|$117.74 million
|10.59
Profitability
This table compares Eltek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eltek
|6.87%
|17.60%
|7.46%
|Eltek Competitors
|-92.64%
|12.98%
|4.05%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
2.5% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Eltek has a beta of -2.51, meaning that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eltek and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eltek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Eltek Competitors
|122
|605
|665
|37
|2.43
As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Eltek’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eltek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Eltek competitors beat Eltek on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
