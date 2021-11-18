Analyzing EVmo (YAYO) & Its Peers

EVmo (OTCMKTS: YAYO) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EVmo to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get EVmo alerts:

This table compares EVmo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% EVmo Competitors -36.65% -1,678.66% -10.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVmo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo Competitors 656 3158 4861 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given EVmo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVmo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million -$3.50 million -4.52 EVmo Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -25.10

EVmo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVmo rivals beat EVmo on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.