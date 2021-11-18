Analyzing Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Generation Next Franchise Brands alerts:

53.1% of Hayward shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A Hayward 12.20% 21.99% 7.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Generation Next Franchise Brands and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Hayward 0 2 7 0 2.78

Hayward has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.41%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Hayward’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Next Franchise Brands $18.40 million 0.00 -$18.96 million N/A N/A Hayward $875.40 million 7.29 $43.30 million N/A N/A

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Summary

Hayward beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.