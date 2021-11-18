Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 5,037 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACEL opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ACEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

