Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in October

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $35.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

