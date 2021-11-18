Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANIK. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a PE ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

