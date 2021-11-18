Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $322.04 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $322.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

ANKR is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

