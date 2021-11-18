Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.91. Annexon shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Annexon alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 42.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 70.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.