Apella Capital LLC Buys 1,268 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,976. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $167.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48.

