Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $598,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 308,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,069. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53.

