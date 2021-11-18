Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,190. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

