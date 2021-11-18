Apella Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,829 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50.

