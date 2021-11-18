Apella Capital LLC Sells 895 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 107,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $428.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

