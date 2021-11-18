Apella Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.27. 2,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.