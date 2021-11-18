Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aperam presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

APEMY stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. Aperam has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

