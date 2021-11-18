Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.09. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 323,001 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on APEN. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $266.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CPMG Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% in the third quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 19.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 912,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 149,942 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.