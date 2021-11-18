Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

