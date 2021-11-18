Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.