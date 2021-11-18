Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $155.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

