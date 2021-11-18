Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $155.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

