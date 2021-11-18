Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

