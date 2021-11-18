AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.