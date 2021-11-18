AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,442 shares of company stock worth $6,066,462. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

