AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 104.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vericel by 128,808.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 154.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 637,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4,233.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

