AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,311,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 142,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

