AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,904 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $547.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

