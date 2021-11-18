Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

