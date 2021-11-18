Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Aramark has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

ARMK opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

