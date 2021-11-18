ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.11 ($47.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.