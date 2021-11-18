Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin Sells 16,950 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Francois Morin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 1,969,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,101. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,698,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

