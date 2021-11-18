Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,747 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $728.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

