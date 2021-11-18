ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

