Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

ARLO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 22,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,460. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $666.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 51,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

