Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

