Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.10

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.10 and traded as high as $36.75. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 16,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

