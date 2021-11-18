Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $183.54 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $186.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

