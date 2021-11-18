Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $1,178,175.60 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08.

On Friday, November 12th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $3,386,472.86.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

