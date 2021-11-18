Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asbury Automotive Group traded as low as $173.51 and last traded at $173.51. 157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 207,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.55.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.71.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.