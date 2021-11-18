Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in October

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARZGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

