Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,707. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

