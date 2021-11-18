ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Upgraded at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was upgraded by CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$47.00. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.72.

ATCO stock traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.53. 289,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60. Insiders purchased a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $637,541 over the last 90 days.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

