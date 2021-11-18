Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Aterian stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aterian by 327.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aterian by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $12,265,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

