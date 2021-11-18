Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $75.27

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.27, but opened at $72.00. Atlanticus shares last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

