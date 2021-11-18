Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

